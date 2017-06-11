People of all ages donning electric blue wigs, face masks, Disney princess costumes, pirate garb, Sailor Moon outfits and more filled the lobby of the Hilton Ocala this weekend for the fifth annual Ocala Comic Con.Hotel guests wondered the lobby of the building at 3600 SW 36th Ave., taking in the sites.Despite predictions of [...]
Comic Con smaller this year, but guests still had super time
