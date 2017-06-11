A 49-year-old man was seriously injured when an all-terrain vehicle crashed on Southeast Howler Road in Levy County.Dale Carbaugh, of St. Petersburg, was under the influence of alcohol around 6 p.m. Saturday when the Kawasaki ATV he was driving rolled over, according to a Florida Highway Patrol media release.He was taken to Ocala Regional Medical Hospital in stable condition with serious injuries.
FHP: ATV driver crashes in Levy County
