Community news and events for June 10 and beyond

Weekly farm marketsToday: Ocala Downtown Market, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., corner Southeast Third Street and Southeast Third Avenue, Ocala (629-8051 or ocaladowntownmarket.com); and Market Under the Oaks, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 2250 NW 70th St., Ocala. Vendor spaces $5. (266-2859 or neocalasaturdaymarket.com)Today and Sunday: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Crones' Cradle Conserve, 6411 NE 217th Place, Citra. (595-3377 or cronescradleconserve. [...]