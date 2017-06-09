Newsvine

Man to serve 20 years for attempted child sexual battery

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Fri Jun 9, 2017 6:10 PM
    A 40-year-old man who pleaded guilty to attempted sexual battery on an 11-year-old girl will serve 20 years in prison.Cesar Leon Salado, a native of Mexico, entered a plea of not guilty Feb. 14 but changed his plea to guilty Thursday on charges of burglary of a dwelling with battery, attempted sexual battery on a child younger than 12 and attempted lewd and lascivious molestation of a child. He will serve 20 years for all three charges.As part of his sentence, Salado is labeled [...]

