Man to serve 20 years for attempted child sexual battery

A 40-year-old man who pleaded guilty to attempted sexual battery on an 11-year-old girl will serve 20 years in prison.Cesar Leon Salado, a native of Mexico, entered a plea of not guilty Feb. 14 but changed his plea to guilty Thursday on charges of burglary of a dwelling with battery, attempted sexual battery on a child younger than 12 and attempted lewd and lascivious molestation of a child. He will serve 20 years for all three charges.As part of his sentence, Salado is labeled [...]