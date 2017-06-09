Turmoil at horse park leads to loss of collection

In the wake of several firings and resignations, the Florida Agriculture Center and Horse Park lost the signature donation that was meant to bridge Western and English horse disciplines and connect the park with its local roots.Carol Harris said she could not, in good conscience, donate Rugged Lark's memorabilia, including a life-sized bronze statue, to the park after the recent tumult. Rugged Lark is possibly the most successful and recognized quarter horse in history and, [...]