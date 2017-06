This year's WWDC keynote was an early Christmas for Apple fans. It delivered the big updates to iOS, macOS, and watchOS we were eagerly anticipating; a 10.5-inch iPad Pro; updated Macs with Intel Kaby Lake processors, plus nice surprises like the iMac Pro and HomePod. But is this Apple back at its best, or do []

(via Cult of Mac - Tech and culture through an Apple lens)