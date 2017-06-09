Justice system members embrace social media to connect with public

GIFs, memes and emojis are helping one local judge connect with the public and provide insight into his daily work.Fifth Judicial Circuit Court Judge Steve Rogers, on Twitter as @GatorJudge, shares GIFs to describe his feelings of certain court events, posts photos of families that appear in his court, and displays his "love of all things Gator," if it wasn't obvious from his handle, on his social media account. He tries to emphasize the good things that happen in court [...]