Trial delayed until January in Florida airport shooting

MIAMI - Trial has been delayed until January for an Alaska man charged with killing five people and wounding six in a mass shooting at a Florida airport.A federal judge on Friday set a Jan. 22 trial date for 27-year-old Esteban Santiago of Anchorage, who had been set for an October trial.More time is needed for the Justice Department to decide whether to seek the death penalty.Santiago pleaded not guilty to a 22-count indictment in the Jan. 6 shooting at Fort [...]