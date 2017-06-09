Newsvine

Calendar of events for June 9 and beyond

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Thu Jun 8, 2017 9:29 PM
    TODAYSpecial Olympics Trading Card Day: TD Bank, 2437 SE 17th St., Suite 101, Ocala. Free. Call 629-8996. Meet Special Olympic athletes as part of the bank's annual fundraising campaign.Walk to the Hits!: 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Marion Oaks Community Center, 294 Marion Oaks Lane, Ocala. Free. Call 438-2830.Quilt group: Belleview Busy Bees, 9 a.m., Memorial Baptist Church, 3693 SE 95th St., Ocala.. Call [...]

