Calendar of events for June 9 and beyond

TODAYSpecial Olympics Trading Card Day: TD Bank, 2437 SE 17th St., Suite 101, Ocala. Free. Call 629-8996. Meet Special Olympic athletes as part of the bank's annual fundraising campaign.Walk to the Hits!: 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Marion Oaks Community Center, 294 Marion Oaks Lane, Ocala. Free. Call 438-2830.Quilt group: Belleview Busy Bees, 9 a.m., Memorial Baptist Church, 3693 SE 95th St., Ocala.. Call [...]