Everything you need to know about the new Files app on iOS 11

Files is the new Finder app for iOS 11, and it's already about a million times better than the basic file-picker it replaces -- iCloud Drive. Files is a central place from which to access all the files on your iDevice, and in iCloud. You can find, organize, open, and delete all the files on your device, in iCloud, and on 3rd-party storage services like Dropbox. And because this is iOS 11, Files supports all the fancy new multitasking features like drag-and-drop.

So, lets take a look at what it can do:

