Semi crash briefly slows traffic on I-75 SB north of Ocala

A semi hauling construction equipment crashed on Interstate 75 southbound Thursday morning, causing traffic problems north of Ocala.No one was injured.The crash occurred at about 7 a.m. just south of County Road 318, according to a Florida Highway Patrol media release.The driver of the 2013 Freightliner, Damon Rollins, 43, of Jonesboro, Georgia, was cited for careless driving, according to FHP.The truck veered off the road to the right and struck several small [...]