About Florida SEO Consultant Articles: 0 Seeds: 3292 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2016

911 call for ride to Hooters ended with trip to Brevard County Jail

Seeded on Thu Jun 8, 2017 8:16 AM
    MERRITT ISLAND - A Florida man wanted to go to Hooters so badly that authorities say he told 911 dispatchers he needed a ride to the restaurant because his grandmother had just suffered a stroke in the parking lot.Instead, 28-year-old Jonathan Hinkle got a ride to the Brevard County Jail Tuesday night after deputies searched for three hours for his grandmother. When they finally found her at another location, she said she hasn't had a stroke or asked anyone for help.News [...]

