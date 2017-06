Apple's new 4K 21.5-inch iMac is slightly more repairable than its predecessor, a new teardown by our friends over at iFixit reveals. Taking apart Apple's mid-range $1,299 desktop Mac, the team has found that it has both removable RAM and a Kaby Lake CPU, neither of which are soldered in place. While it's still not []

(via Cult of Mac - Tech and culture through an Apple lens)