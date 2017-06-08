Fired FBI Director James Comey will testify under oath Thursday that President Donald Trump repeatedly pressed him for his "loyalty" and directly pushed him to "lift the cloud" of investigation shadowing his White House by declaring publicly the president was not the target of the probe into his campaign's Russia ties.
RISE: Comey looms; Britain votes; Warriors win
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Thu Jun 8, 2017 4:10 AM
