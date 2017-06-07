Girl, 14, hospitalized after crashing car in Dixie

A 14-year-old Williston girl was seriously injured when the vehicle she was driving went off the road and struck two trees at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday in Dixie County.The child was taken to UF Health Shands Hospital, according to a Florida Highway Patrol media release.The girl was driving a 2016 Kia Soul north on County Road 349 when it went off the road onto the east shoulder, struck two trees and overturned, according to FHP. The girl was wearing her seat belt.The agency is [...]