Newsvine

easyseek

easyseek does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Florida SEO Consultant Articles: 0 Seeds: 3262 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2016

Girl, 14, hospitalized after crashing car in Dixie

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Wed Jun 7, 2017 6:10 AM
    Discuss:

    A 14-year-old Williston girl was seriously injured when the vehicle she was driving went off the road and struck two trees at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday in Dixie County.The child was taken to UF Health Shands Hospital, according to a Florida Highway Patrol media release.The girl was driving a 2016 Kia Soul north on County Road 349 when it went off the road onto the east shoulder, struck two trees and overturned, according to FHP. The girl was wearing her seat belt.The agency is [...]

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor