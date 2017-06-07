TODAYGOVERNMENT MEETINGS* Municipal Arts Commission: 4 p.m., Ocala Recreation and Parks Administration office, 828 NE Eighth Ave., Ocala Call 368-5502.or visit ocalafl.org.* Dunnellon City Council workshop: 5:30 p.m., City Hall, 20750 River Drive, Dunnellon. Call 465-8500 or visit dunnellon.org.Navy bombing training (inert): 3-5:30 p.m., Pinecastle Range, Ocala National Forest. [...]
Calendar of events for June 7 and beyond
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Tue Jun 6, 2017 9:25 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment