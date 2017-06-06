Kidpreneurs: 11-year-old, teen, run budding businesses

In many ways, Hannah Cox is a typical small business owner. She is familiar with the challenges and successes of being in charge. She is committed to making a superior product. She keeps a ledger of profits and expenses, and sometimes battles to keep up with customer orders and requests. Hannah is a baker and cake decorator, and the owner of Hannah Cakes. She is 11 years old.Cameron Feagin prefers to think of himself as a hobbyist rather than a business owner, but the 16-year old [...]