Kidpreneurs: 11-year-old, teen, run budding businesses

Seeded on Tue Jun 6, 2017 3:14 PM
    In many ways, Hannah Cox is a typical small business owner. She is familiar with the challenges and successes of being in charge. She is committed to making a superior product. She keeps a ledger of profits and expenses, and sometimes battles to keep up with customer orders and requests. Hannah is a baker and cake decorator, and the owner of Hannah Cakes. She is 11 years old.Cameron Feagin prefers to think of himself as a hobbyist rather than a business owner, but the 16-year old [...]

