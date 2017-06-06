11 guns reported stolen from two homes in Ocala

Eleven guns were reported stolen from two homes on Monday.Nine rifles and handguns were removed from a residence in the 500 block of Southeast 39th Avenue, according to officials with the Ocala Police Department. Several watches also were taken from the home.While investigating that case, officers were told that two handguns also had been taken from a home in the 500 block of Southeast 39th Terrace. Anyone with information can call OPD at 369-7000 or Crime Stoppers at [...]