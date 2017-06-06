Newsvine

11 guns reported stolen from two homes in Ocala

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Tue Jun 6, 2017 11:08 AM
    Eleven guns were reported stolen from two homes on Monday.Nine rifles and handguns were removed from a residence in the 500 block of Southeast 39th Avenue, according to officials with the Ocala Police Department. Several watches also were taken from the home.While investigating that case, officers were told that two handguns also had been taken from a home in the 500 block of Southeast 39th Terrace. Anyone with information can call OPD at 369-7000 or Crime Stoppers at [...]

