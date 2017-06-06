Dean Vanlandingham, 96, of Fort McCoy, landed on Utah Beach on June 6, 1944; Harold Stephens, 92, of Ocala, landed on Utah Beach four days later. They were among the Allied troops, including American soldiers who stormed the beaches in Normandy in northern France in what has been called the beginning of the end of WW II.
Local veterans recall D-Day battle on beaches in France
