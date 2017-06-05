Newsvine

Sheriff: 'Multiple fatalities' in Orlando-area shooting

Seeded on Mon Jun 5, 2017 7:10 AM
    ORLANDO - Law enforcement authorities said there were "multiple fatalities" following a Monday morning shooting in an industrial area near Orlando.On its officials Twitter account Monday morning, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said the "situation" has been contained. They said Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings will make a statement "as soon as info is accurate."The sheriff's office reported the situation is "contained," meaning there is no longer an active shooter. [...]

