June 5, 1977: The first Apple II, the personal computer which puts Apple on the map, goes on sale. Having previously been shown off to a few thousands rapid fans at April'sWest CoastComputer Faire, the Apple II's arrival in the marketplace lets the masses get their hands on Apple's breakthroughmachine. A base unit costs$1,298 - []

(via Cult of Mac - Tech and culture through an Apple lens)