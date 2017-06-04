In wake of drowning, park owners seek to stop uninvited visitors

KENDRICK- Tucked on the backside of the 100-acre Hard Rock Offroad Park is a murky, hydrilla-laced water body in a limerock pit dug decades ago to build the Interstate 75 road bed.During the years since it filled with water, locals have sighted an occasional alligator in this dangerous water body, which drops to nearly 30 feet deep just yards from its edges. Of those who have dared to jump into the water, some have struggled to get out.Hard Rock owners have posted [...]