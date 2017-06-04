Rain, some heavy at times, expected this week

Some chance of rain is forecast throughout the entire week this week with thunderstorms expected to produce heavy rainfall Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.Meanwhile, highs are expected to range from the mid- to high 80s.A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms is forecast for today, which is expected to be mostly cloudy with a high near 88 degrees. The chance of showers and thunderstorms is expected to decrease to 40 percent this evening, [...]