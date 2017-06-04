Military Profile: Navy flight crewman served in war, peace

MCINTOSH- U.S. Navy veteran Willie Hamilton said it was while he was growing up on a farm just west of Irvine in northwest Marion County that he realized he wanted to fly when the crop duster piloted by Wilshire Walkup of McIntosh flew over his family's farm and sparked his interest.Hamilton said he turned 18 on a Friday and joined the Navy the following Monday. He served for 20 years in peacetime and war. Although he did not become a pilot, he was a member of several [...]