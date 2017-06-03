Newsvine

easyseek

easyseek does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Florida SEO Consultant Articles: 0 Seeds: 3191 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2016

Off-duty Williston officer injured

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Sat Jun 3, 2017 2:08 PM
    Discuss:

    An off-duty Williston Police Department officer was injured Saturday when his personal firearm discharged while he was driving in Ocala.Officer Marquis Wright was in his personal vehicle, driving on Northeast 25th Avenue near Northeast 24th Street, when the gun accidentally fired, striking him in the midsection, the Ocala Police Department reported.The officer was taken for medical treatment at a nearby hospital.

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor