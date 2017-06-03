An off-duty Williston Police Department officer was injured Saturday when his personal firearm discharged while he was driving in Ocala.Officer Marquis Wright was in his personal vehicle, driving on Northeast 25th Avenue near Northeast 24th Street, when the gun accidentally fired, striking him in the midsection, the Ocala Police Department reported.The officer was taken for medical treatment at a nearby hospital.
Off-duty Williston officer injured
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Sat Jun 3, 2017 2:08 PM
