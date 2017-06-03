Calendar of events for June 3 and beyond

TODAYYard sale/car show: 7 a.m., Silver Springs Shores Community Center, 590 Silver Road, Ocala. $10 car show entry. Call 512-3319.St. John's Men's Club Breakfast Buffet: 7:30-9:30 a.m., St. John's United Methodist Church of Cotton Plant, 12390 County Road 328, west of Ocala. $6; kids 10 and younger free. Call 812-0406.Coffee with the Birds: 8 a.m., Silver Springs State Park, 1425 NE 58th Ave., Ocala. [...]