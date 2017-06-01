To halt the spread of the H3N2 canine influenza virus, also known as the dog flu, that has popped up in north and central Florida in the past few weeks, University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine officials hope to create community immunity.Dr. Cynda Crawford, an assistant professor of shelter medicine at the college, addressed concerns about the virus at a press conference held at UF Health Shands Hospital on Thursday morning. Crawford is [...]
UF Health officials hope to build 'wall' against 'dog flu'
Seeded on Thu Jun 1, 2017 5:08 PM
