Motorcycle reported stolen from outside local bar

A motorcycle parked outside a bar with the keys left in the ignition was reported stolen Wednesday night.The owner of the blue and white 2011 Yamaha told an Ocala Police Department officer that he parked the motorcycle in front of O'Malley's Alley Bar and Mark's Prime Steakhouse in downtown Ocala and went into the bar. He said he was inside about an hour and a half and when he came out the motorcycle was missing. Anyone with information can call OPD at 369-7000 or [...]