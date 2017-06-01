Tree crushes car on NE 19th Ave.

A car traveling on Northeast 19th Avenue was crushed by a falling tree Wednesday evening.The driver and a child passenger in the car were "shaken, but safe," according to an Ocala Fire Rescue media release. The driver was able to avoid injury by skidding about 25 feet.The tree landed on the hood of the Dodge and the vehicle was totaled, according of OFR. The incident occurred around 7:19 p.m. in the 2200 blcok of Northeast 19th Avenue.