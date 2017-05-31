Newsvine

Florida Supreme Court revising death penalty jury instructions

    The Florida Supreme Court is one step closer to establishing new capital crime jury instructions.Comments have rolled into the court over the past month about its proposed amendments to the jury instructions in first-degree murder cases, which the court originally posted for public viewing on April 13. The commenting period ended May 29. Five commenters have entered requests for oral arguments in the case. None have yet been scheduled. [...]

