The Florida Supreme Court is one step closer to establishing new capital crime jury instructions.Comments have rolled into the court over the past month about its proposed amendments to the jury instructions in first-degree murder cases, which the court originally posted for public viewing on April 13. The commenting period ended May 29. Five commenters have entered requests for oral arguments in the case. None have yet been scheduled. [...]
Florida Supreme Court revising death penalty jury instructions
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Wed May 31, 2017 5:10 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment