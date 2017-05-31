MCSO: Man abused woman because of a text message

OCALA - Sheriff's deputies arrested an Ocala man Tuesday, accusing him of abusing a woman for two days because of a text message left on her phone.At one point, the woman told deputies, Keith Alvin Jackson threw her on the ground so hard she was knocked unconscious for about five minutes.The 19-year-old woman told a deputy she and Jackson, also 19, were sitting in front of a home on Southwest 173rd Place Road arguing over the text message on Monday. The woman said [...]