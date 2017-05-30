Man, 40, remains hospitalized after Shores shooting

The man shot in a home in Silver Springs Shores last week remains hospitalized.On Tuesday, Marion County sheriff's detectives said Robert Vincent was in stable condition at an undisclosed hospital. Officials would not say whether they had interviewed the 40-year-old man. The investigation is continuing and no arrest has been made.Deputies were called to 87 Pine Trace in the Shores Wednesday afternoon because of the shooting. Someone had knocked on the door, and when Vincent [...]