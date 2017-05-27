Newsvine

Man and woman charged with burglaries in two locations

Seeded on Sat May 27, 2017 6:10 PM
    SILVER SPRINGS - A man and woman accused of burglarizing two locations were arrested by sheriff's deputies on Friday.While in custody, a handcuffed Jason Sandersran off,but was apprehended by sheriff's officials.According to deputies, earlier this week, a man and woman were seen on surveillance video entering a residence located in the 17200 block of Southeast Second Lane in Silver Springs. Taken from the home were several items to include scraped [...]

