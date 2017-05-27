Woman arrested following loss of $45,000-plus in cash from pharmacy

A Silver Springs Shores woman wanted in connection with the theft of more than $45,000 in cash from a pharmacy was arrested at her home on Friday.Christine Lynn Vinyard was arrested by a Marion County Sheriff's Office deputy at 45 Locust Run Drive on charges of organized fraud and criminal use of personal identification information and transported to the Marion County Jail. Vinyard, whose bond on the warrants was listed as $10,000 on each of the charges, was [...]