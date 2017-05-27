Calendar of events for May 27 and beyond

TODAYClothing give-away: 10 a.m., Iglesias De Dios, 11764 SE U.S. 301, Belleview. Call 203-4810. Held by Sacred Fire Ministries.Model Railroad Open House: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Model Railroad Museum, 1247 NE Third St., Ocala. Free. Call 401-0747 or visit ocalamodelrailroaders.com. Sponsored by Ocala Model Railroaders.LifeSouth bloodmobile: Call 622-3544.Auto Zone, 10 a.m.- [...]