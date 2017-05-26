Newsvine

Lakeland swan statue stolen by naked man has been found

Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Fri May 26, 2017 4:10 PM
    LAKELAND - A large, black-and-white checkered statue of a swan that was stolen in Florida by a naked man was found on Friday.The Polk County Sheriff's office says the statue was found by a 32-year-old man who was fishing on a pond in Lakeland. The man returned home from fishing Thursday and told his family about the statue. When they saw the news of the stolen statue on TV Friday, they called authorities.Officials say the swan doesn't appear to be damaged. [...]

