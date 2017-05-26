How to use 3D Touch in Maps to see the weather anywhere

Like most of Apple's built-in apps, Maps is even better when used with 3-D Touch. By pressing on everything from the app icon to the tiny weather can on the corner, you can access shortcuts and extra info. Let's take a look.
Like most of Apple's built-in apps, Maps is even better when used with 3-D Touch. By pressing on everything from the app icon to the tiny weather can on the corner, you can access shortcuts and extra info. Let's take a look.
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment