Newsvine

easyseek

easyseek does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Florida SEO Consultant Articles: 0 Seeds: 3087 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2016

How to use 3D Touch in Maps to see the weather anywhere

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: cultofmac.com
Seeded on Fri May 26, 2017 3:18 PM
    Discuss:

    Like most of Apple's built-in apps, Maps is even better when used with 3-D Touch. By pressing on everything from the app icon to the tiny weather can on the corner, you can access shortcuts and extra info. Let's take a look.

    (via Cult of Mac - Tech and culture through an Apple lens)

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor