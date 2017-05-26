Memorial Day events: Remember and honor

Veterans will be remembered and honored with two events on Memorial Day in Ocala. The gatherings share some similarities, but each is also unique in its own way.The annual Remember and Honor ceremony at the Ocala/Marion County Veterans Memorial Park will begin at 9:30 a.m. The park is located at 2601 E. Fort King St. The master of ceremony will be Jeffrey Askew, a veteran and director of Marion County Veteran Services.The program is expected to include:+ Musical tributes, [...]