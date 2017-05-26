Newsvine

Lakeland swan statue missing after naked man drove off with it

    LAKELAND - The Polk County Sheriff's Office is looking for one of Lakeland's iconic swan statues, stolen by a naked man in a stolen pickup."Aspyre" was stolen from the back of Lakeland Cold Storage, 4100 Frontage Road S., during the evening hours of Friday and Saturday, the PCSO said.The large swan is hard to hide, and the guy was also hard to miss. The Sheriff's Office released a video of the [...]

