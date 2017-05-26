Newsvine

MCSO: Shores man considered missing and endangered

    The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a Silver Springs Shores man considered missing and endangered.Andre Martinez, 25, of 532 Bahia Circle Track, was last seen by his family as he left his home around 2 p.m. Thursday, according to an MCSO bulletin. He was driving to the store but did not return.The car was a red 2015 Kia Optima with Florida tag EMNI14. Martinez is a 5-foot-8, 160-pound Hispanic man with black hair and brown eyes. He was [...]

