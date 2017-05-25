Shores gunshot victim still hospitalized, critical but stable

A 40-year-old man who was shot and seriously wounded Wednesday remained hospitalized Thursday.Marion County Sheriff's detectives said Robert Vincent was in critical but stable condition.Authorities received a call at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday that someone had been shot inside a home at 87 Pine Trace. Detectives were told someone knocked on the door and Vincent opened it and there was a scuffle and at least one shot was fired.A woman and a small child were inside, but [...]