Store clerk robbed at gunpoint Wednesday night

    A gas station was robbed Wednesday night and the gunman escaped with cash. It was the sixth armed robbery at a store since April 27. No arrests have been made in any of the cases, all of which remain under investigation.Marion County Sheriff's officials said the gunman entered theDiamond Oil store at 3380 SE Lake Weir Ave., Ocala, at 8:02 p.m. Wednesday and demanded cash from the clerk, then ran from the building. No suspect was found during a search of the area. [...]

