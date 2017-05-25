Newsvine

easyseek

easyseek does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Florida SEO Consultant Articles: 0 Seeds: 3050 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2016

Trump vows to crackdown on leaks, chastises NATO

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Thu May 25, 2017 9:16 AM
    Discuss:

    A British official said Thursday that Manchester police have decided not to share further information on the investigation due to leaks blamed on U.S. officials. Trump, who said there is "no relationship we cherish more" than the one with the U.K., declared the leaks "deeply troubling" and said he was asking the Justice Department to lead an investigation into the matter.

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor