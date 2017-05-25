A British official said Thursday that Manchester police have decided not to share further information on the investigation due to leaks blamed on U.S. officials. Trump, who said there is "no relationship we cherish more" than the one with the U.K., declared the leaks "deeply troubling" and said he was asking the Justice Department to lead an investigation into the matter.
Trump vows to crackdown on leaks, chastises NATO
Seeded on Thu May 25, 2017 9:16 AM
