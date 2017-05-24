Newsvine

easyseek

easyseek does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Florida SEO Consultant Articles: 0 Seeds: 3029 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2016

DJI Spark gesture controls demo

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONYouTube
Seeded on Wed May 24, 2017 2:10 PM
    Discuss:

    AppleInsider was live at DJI's Spark unveiling in New York City's Grand Central Terminal on 5/24/2017. This live demonstration shows the palm-based gesture controls available with the $499 flying camera drone, which launches in mid-June. For more coverage, see AppleInsider: http://appleinsider.com/articles/17/05/24/first-look-djis-499-spark-drone-is-a-portable-affordable-iphone-connected-flying-camera

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor