Jony Ive's BFF Marc Newson may have played a role in the design of the Apple Watch, but he's now turned his attentions to designing an entirely new timepiece. Although this isn't one that you'll be wearing on your wrist! Instead, it's a $12,000 limited edition hourglass, designed for the world's leading online wristwatch magazine, []

(via Cult of Mac - Tech and culture through an Apple lens)