Newsvine

easyseek

easyseek does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Florida SEO Consultant Articles: 0 Seeds: 3004 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2016

State won't press charges against man accused of molesting young girl

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by easyseek View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLocal News from Star-Banner
Seeded on Tue May 23, 2017 12:10 PM
    Discuss:

    A 27-year-old Ocala man accused of molesting a young girl will not face criminal charges.The State Attorney's Office announced Monday it would not pursue a charge of sexual battery of a child younger than 12 against Sebastian Echeverry. In a case memo written by Assistant State Attorney Sasha Kidney, the reasons for abandoning the charge were listed as: discrepancies in reporting; non-admissible statements; mismatched time frames of incidents in question; lack of [...]

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor