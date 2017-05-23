State won't press charges against man accused of molesting young girl

A 27-year-old Ocala man accused of molesting a young girl will not face criminal charges.The State Attorney's Office announced Monday it would not pursue a charge of sexual battery of a child younger than 12 against Sebastian Echeverry. In a case memo written by Assistant State Attorney Sasha Kidney, the reasons for abandoning the charge were listed as: discrepancies in reporting; non-admissible statements; mismatched time frames of incidents in question; lack of [...]