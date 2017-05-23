A man caught up in a bird-smuggling scandal that stretched from Alaska to Williston has pleaded guilty.Heinrich Springer of Anchorage, Alaska entered a guilty plea Tuesday to conspiring to smuggle wildlife and other protected species, transporting wildlife in violation of foreign law and concealing illegally imported merchandise.According to federal court records, Springer repeatedly acquired and assisted his friend, Tony Gilyard of Williston, in acquiring and smuggling birds [...]
Bird-smuggling case nets Alaska man
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Tue May 23, 2017 10:12 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment