Tampa police: Man slays neo-Nazi roommates over Islam disrespect

TAMPA - A young man arrested after leading police to the bodies of his two roommates told officers he killed them because they were neo-Nazis who disrespected his recent conversion to Islam.The Tampa Police Department says 18-year-old Devon Arthurs told police he had until recently shared his roommates' neo-Nazi beliefs, but that he converted to Islam.Arthurs told police he was angry about anti-Muslim sentiment.Arthurs was arrested Friday after police say he held [...]