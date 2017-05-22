Newsvine

Tampa police: Man slays neo-Nazi roommates over Islam disrespect

Seeded on Mon May 22, 2017 1:10 PM
    TAMPA - A young man arrested after leading police to the bodies of his two roommates told officers he killed them because they were neo-Nazis who disrespected his recent conversion to Islam.The Tampa Police Department says 18-year-old Devon Arthurs told police he had until recently shared his roommates' neo-Nazi beliefs, but that he converted to Islam.Arthurs told police he was angry about anti-Muslim sentiment.Arthurs was arrested Friday after police say he held [...]

