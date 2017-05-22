Trump's 2018 budget blueprint calls for abolishing the 4-decade-old program, saying it's not well targeted to poor areas and hasn't demonstrated results. It was among billions of dollars in proposed cuts to domestic and foreign aid programs aimed at offsetting more spending for the military and border security.
Trump's plan to nix community block grants may be tough sell
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Mon May 22, 2017 10:10 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment