Woman trapped inside CVS trying to buy birthday card

    TITUSVILLE - A woman buying a birthday card was accidentally barricaded inside a central Florida CVS and had to call police.Lillian Rimmel stopped at a Titusville CVS at 9:50 Friday night to make a quick purchase, unaware the store was about to close. As she walked toward the check out, just minutes after the 10 p.m. closing, she triggered a motion sensor alarm and found herself barricaded inside. A metal security gate blocked the front entrance as sirens blared. [...]

